Anshu Jain (R) and Juergen Fitschen, Co-CEOs of Deutsche Bank AG arrive for the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) denied a media report that said its co-Chief Executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen could be replaced, possibly with former UBS UBSN.VX finance chief John Cryan.

Germany's Manager Magazin on Wednesday cited "insiders" saying Deutsche Bank supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner was preparing to bring in a new chief executive.

In a summary of its report, the magazine said Achleitner has met in recent weeks with potential candidates including Cryan, the European head of Singaporean sovereign fund Temasek TEM.UL, who was at the top of the list.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman denied the report and declined to comment further. Reuters was unable to reach Cryan for comment.

"The story is factually totally incorrect and pure fiction," the Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said in an email.

Cryan joined Deutsche Bank's supervisory board last year.

The full Manager Magazin article is due to appear in its next issue on Thursday.

Achleitner recently offered his strong support to Fitschen and Jain.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Erica Billingham)