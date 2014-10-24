Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank on Friday said it expected to publish litigation costs of 894 million euros ($1.13 billion) for the third quarter of 2014. The costs are for a number of items and are mostly not tax-deductible, the bank said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, sources told Reuters that Deutsche was bracing to pay almost 1 billion euros for Libor-related fines as it nears a deal with U.S. and UK authorities to settle allegations it attempted to manipulate the benchmark interest rate.
The bank has already paid 6.1 billion euros in the past two and a half years as it attempts to clear a backlog of litigation and investigations, of which the Libor settlement is considered to be the most important.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
DETROIT/WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a review of tough U.S. vehicle fuel-efficiency standards put in place by the Obama administration, handing a victory to auto industry executives and provoking criticism from Democrats and environmental groups.
NEW YORK Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday he expected a short-term rally in U.S. Treasuries and that investors should "use the strength" in U.S. stocks to take profits and diversify in overseas markets.