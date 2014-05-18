The headquarters of Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN Deutsche Bank plans to raise 8 billion euros (6.5 billion pounds) in a new capital increase and get a new major shareholder, Germany's Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources for the information.

Germany's biggest lender opened the door to raising equity capital in April after posting another quarter of disappointing profits.

Deutsche Bank declined to confirm or deny the report on Sunday, but referred to comments made by co-chief executive Anshu Jain on April 29. Jain said then the bank "would not rule out any option" as it aims to strengthen its capital base amid rising regulatory demands.

It would be the second capital raising by Deutsche Bank in as many years. It raised almost 3 billion euros in a share sale last year.

A proportion of shares may be assigned to a single key investor without subscription rights, who could hold 5 to 8 percent of Deutsche Bank shares, Handelsblatt said.

Remaining shares will be issued in a placement with subscription rights, the newspaper said.

