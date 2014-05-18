FRANKFURT The Qatari royal family is set to take a stake in Deutsche Bank as part of a planned multi-billion capital increase, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Sunday.

Qatar will buy new Deutsche Bank shares ahead of a rights issue targeting investors worldwide, the sources said.

The exact size of the stake that Qatar will hold after the transaction will depend on whether it fully uses its subscription rights or sells part or all of them, the sources added.

Germany's flagship lender is preparing a multi-billion euro capital increase, sources told Reuters earlier on Sunday, as Germany's biggest lender aims to draw a line under investor doubts about its capital position.

