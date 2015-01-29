FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said it sees no reason to slow its integration of Postbank DPBGn.DE, following internal discussions at the group that it may be planning a divestment.

"As far as the Postbank integration is concerned, there is no reason to deviate from the initiative that we started; we are pushing forward consistently," Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen told a conference call with journalists.

"There has been no decision in our strategy process, as we've said several times," he added.

