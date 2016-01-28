FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) sees no structural problems in its fixed income business, which has done well in the early weeks of 2016, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said on Thursday.

"We are absolutely okay with how our FIC business is performing and in particular I see that being confirmed by the first weeks of the year," Schenck told analysts in a conference call.

Analysts had seen Deutsche Bank's fixed income performance as weaker than peers' in the fourth quarter compared with the third.

"We don't see any structural deterioration in our FIC business," Schenck said, adding that market turbulence at the start of this year had given the business a boost.

"In both rates and FX, we've actually done quite well so far in the year," he said, cautioning that the year was still young and the performance must not be extrapolated to full first quarter.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan on Thursday urged investors to bear with him as he expects the overhaul of Germany's biggest lender to peak this year, following a record loss in 2015.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)