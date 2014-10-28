Logos of Deutsche Bank AG are seen in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) will reshuffle top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy group E.ON (EONGn.DE) and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy, the bank said on Tuesday.

Henry Ritchotte, age 51, will continue as chief operating officer with responsibility for technology and operations, and will in addition assume responsibility for the bank's global digital agenda, Deutsche said in a statement.

Krause will take on strategy alongside his CFO duties on Nov. 1 and Schenck will assume the CFO title on May 21, 2015.

