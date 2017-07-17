German finance ministry notes possible ECB review of Deutsche shareholders, declines further comment

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German finance ministry has taken notice of reports that the European Central Bank was considering a review of Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) two largest shareholders, a spokeswoman said on Monday, declining further comment.

A regulatory source told Reuters that the ECB, Europe's top banking regulator, may launch a so-called ownership control procedure to scrutinize both Qatar's royal family and China's HNA (0521.HK), which each own just under 10 percent of the shares of Germany's flagship lender.

"We have taken notice of the reports," the spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference. "I have nothing to add."