European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) said it welcomed that Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) chairman backed its chief executive in the face of an insider trading probe and said it looked forward to completing a planned merger between the two exchange operators.
Frankfurt prosecutors are investigating a share purchase by Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter in December 2015, just over two months before merger talks between the two groups were publicly announced.
Supervisory board Chairman Joachim Faber said late on Wednesday that the accusation of insider trading was groundless.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.