Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators have set an initial deadline of Sept. 28 for their review of a planned merger between Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L)
The deal, which would create the world's biggest exchange by revenue, is likely to draw tough regulatory scrutiny because of the huge combined presence of the two companies in derivatives clearing.
The exchanges put in their request on Aug. 24, according to a filing on the European Commission website published on Thursday. The EU executive set a Sept. 28 deadline for its preliminary review.
Observers expect the EU scrutiny to broaden into a full investigation of about five months. Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands have already expressed concerns about the deal.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.