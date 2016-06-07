FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) employees have sharply criticized the terms of a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), urging that a planned holding company be based in Frankfurt.

"The planned constellation is not a merger of equals," Deutsche Boerse's works council, which represents the interest of employees, said in a statement aimed at shareholders seen by Reuters.

"Key corporate decisions will be made solely from London in the future; Frankfurt's loss of significance is pre-programmed," the works council said, adding that this would damage the German economy.

Deutsche Boerse's management board and its supervisory board, on which employees are officially represented, have already given their unanimous backing to the merger.

However, the works council statement touches on points that are also of concern to local regulators, who are tasked with promoting the development of the Frankfurt exchange as a center for equities trading and who have the power to block a merger.

Regulators are in touch with the works council as they review Deutsche Boerse's merger application.

The council recommended Deutsche Boerse's shareholders only approve the deal if the holding company is located in Frankfurt and remains overseen by the local financial market supervisor. These demands applied even more strongly in the event Britain were to vote to leave the European Union, the council said.

Britons vote in a referendum on June 23 on whether to remain in the 28-member bloc.

The works council also took aim at Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter for concentrating exclusively on the deal with London and neglecting other possibilities.

"Alternative proposals for inorganic growth through economically and strategically sensible acquisitions - buy-and-build - appear no longer to be pursued, although Deutsche Boerse's competitors were making a success of this strategic option," the works council said.

LSE and Deutsche Boerse said earlier this month the combined group could initially cut 1,250 jobs.

In its statement, the works council demanded jobs and location guarantees for at least 20 years and firmly rejected forced layoffs or the prospect of a domination and profit transfer agreement with the holding company in London.

"We are in contact with the works council but want to hold these talks bilaterally and not over the media," a Deutsche Boerse spokesman said.

