NEW YORK State Street Corp (STT.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) are among the finalists in the bidding process for Deutsche Bank AG's DBKGN.UL asset management division, according to sources familiar with discussions.

The Frankfurt-based bank said in November that it was considering the sale of many of its global asset management businesses due to new regulation, rising costs and increasing competition expected to weigh on future earnings.

Deutsche expects the unit could fetch more than $2.58 billion (2 billion euros), two sources told Reuters last Thursday. [ID:nL6E8CC1RJ] Final bids are due by late February.

JPMorgan, Ameriprise, State Street and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The sale would include all of Deutsche's institutional investor business, DB Advisers, its alternative asset business, RREEF, an insurance asset management business; and its DWS Investments mutual fund business in the Americas. DB Advisers has $209 billion in assets under management. The insurance asset management unit has $193 billion and RREEF has $59 billion.

DWS Investments Americas has about $54.15 billion under management.

While the final bidders are expected to bring proposals to buy the asset management units together, sources said it is likely that Deutsche Bank will end up breaking up the businesses

and selling them separately.

"They might make more money breaking it up than selling it as a whole," one source said.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York; Additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt)