The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG stands in front of the company's headquarters in Bonn February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Deutsche Telekom AG is expected to file an antitrust complaint with European competition authorities against Google Inc, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

The complaint, expected to be filed by early November, alleges that Google uses its Android mobile operating system to unfairly promote its own products like Google Maps and online search over those of rivals, the newspaper reported, citing the people.

Deutsche Telekom, Google and European Competition authorities could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular business hours.

The European Union has accused the company of distorting Web search results to favor its own shopping service, and has also started another antitrust investigation into the Android mobile operating system.

Sources told Reuters last month that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opened a preliminary investigation into whether Google uses its Android operating system to dominate competitors as more consumers go mobile.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)