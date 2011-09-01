BERLIN A deal for AT&T to buy Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA operations could still be reached as the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) is holding talks with the two firms on the sidelines of a U.S. lawsuit blocking the sale, a German government official said on Thursday.

"This is the beginning of the process, not the end," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There are discussions on the sidelines of the court case between the DoJ and the companies that might lead to modifications in the transaction," he added. The German government, through KfW development bank and its own stake, is the largest shareholder in Deutsche Telekom.

The U.S. government on Wednesday sued to block Deutsche Telekom's $39 billion sale to AT&T Inc of T-Mobile USA, citing concerns it will harm competition in the wireless market and lead to higher prices.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)