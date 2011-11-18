FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann described as "made up" a newspaper report that he had been asked to stand down from his role earlier than the agreed May 2012 departure date.

German daily Handelsblatt cited sources saying two members of the management board had asked the 63 year-old to leave early. The report said the request was made at a meeting on Tuesday.

"I headed this board meeting and I heard nothing of the sort, it's completely made up," Ackermann said on the sidelines of a banking conference on Friday.

The newspaper said the request by the two board members, which it did not name, was intended to make the bank's strategy clearer.

But Ackermann said he would stay in office for the full term, and that this is also the wish of the supervisory board, the board of directors tasked with appointments to the management board of which he is a part.

The Handelsblatt report follows news earlier this week that Ackermann had abandoned in the face of shareholder opposition his candidacy to join the supervisory board as its chairman.

Ackermann's decision not to move onto the supervisory board came as a surprise, and changes the dynamics of the bank's leadership structure.

The intention was that his elevation would deliver a degree of continuity when investment banking head Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen take over his existing position as co-chief executives next year.

Allianz Finance Chief Paul Achleitner will join the supervisory board in Ackermann's place, but the succession of Ackermann will go ahead as planned next May.

"The time plan remains unchanged," a Deutsche Bank spokesman said on Friday.

Ackermann, Jain and Fitschen have been working on the Frankfurt-based lender's strategy before announcing it to employees at a senior management conference set to take place in Montreux next year.

(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Edward Taylor; writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Cowell and Andrew Callus)