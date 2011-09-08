FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann stuck to the lender's full-year pretax profit goal on Thursday, only days after warning that reduced client activity may force the bank to consider job cuts.

In a presentation to investors on Thursday, the bank said earnings remained "robust," despite difficult market conditions, thanks to strong momentum across all retail banking franchises.

"The 10 billion euros earnings target is still achievable but predicated on a recovery in European capital markets and progress with regards to a solution of the European debt crisis," the bank said in the presentation.

Global transaction banking had benefited from higher short-term interest rates, and corporate banking continued to get a lift from relatively strong German business conditions and progress in retail banking.

The bank reiterated its warning that generating 6.4 billion euros ($8.98 billion) pretax profit from its corporate banking and securities division depended on client confidence returning.

In late July, the Frankfurt-based bank said reaching that target "is dependent on swift and sustained resolution of the European sovereign debt crisis and a return to a significantly improved operating environment in the second half of 2011."

It added it would achieve a sustainable pretax return on equity of more than 20 percent after 2013 at the corporate and investment bank.

Overall the bank had secured 22 billion euros, or 85 percent of its funding needs for the year, as of the end of August.

This week, Ackermann warned Europe's sovereign debt crisis will stunt bank profits for years and could kill off the weakest lenders.

Ackermann had said that if the weaker market activity seen in August continued in September and October, Deutsche Bank would have to think about job cuts.

($1 = 0.712 Euros)

(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Hulmes)