RREEF, the real estate investment management arm of Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) Asset Management division, said it would sell its Northern California industrial portfolio to PS Business Parks (PSB.N) for $520 million.

The properties in the portfolio, in the San Francisco Bay area, are 45 percent warehouse space and 55 percent higher finish flex space, the company said in a statement.

"The combination of strong demand and limited availability of core real estate assets in the San Francisco Bay Area has resulted in attractive pricing," said Brian McAuliffe, head of Americas transactions for RREEF.

PSB would assume $250 million of debt as part of the transaction.

Deutsche Bank has put several of its global asset management businesses, including RREEF, up for sale in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition.

