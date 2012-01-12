The headquarters of Deutsche Bank AG are pictured in Frankfurt July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has picked around 12 bidders to conduct due diligence on its asset management division, which the German bank expects could fetch more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), two sources familiar with the process said on Thursday.

In November, Deutsche Bank said it was considering the sale of several global asset management businesses in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition expected to weigh on future earnings.

Binding offers are expected by mid to late February, the sources said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Under review is a sale of Deutsche's institutional investor business, DB Advisers; its alternative asset business RREEF; an insurance asset management business; and its DWS Investments mutual fund business in the Americas.

Not included in the review are private wealth management or Deutsche's DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and Asia, which are seen as part of the bank's retail palette.

DB Advisers has 162 billion euros of assets under management; the insurance asset management unit, 150 billion, and RREEF, 46 billion.

DWS Investments Americas had about 42 billion euros under management.

Deutsche's asset management operations, led by Kevin Parker, earned pretax profit of 117 million euros in the third quarter, mainly driven by DWS.

Asset management, unlike investment banking, is not an intensive user of regulatory capital and Deutsche's business, has already seen years of restructuring and job cuts, without yielding the desired results.

($1 = 0.7882 euros)

