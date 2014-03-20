The headquarters of Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is on track to meet its 2015 targets in investment banking, it said on Thursday after restating its 2013 results to include around 350 million euros ($487 million) of settlement costs and around 50 million more to cover impaired assets.

Germany's largest bank has deemed 2014 a make or break year as it cuts costs, slashes its balance sheet and works through a long list of scandals to boost shareholder returns.

Last week it flagged a slow start to the year in its investment bank, due to market uncertainty related to the crisis in Ukraine and concerns about economic growth in China and Germany.

The bank paid out 38 percent more to its management board in 2013, with co-chief executive Anshu Jain's total compensation, including pension, jumping by over half to 9 million euro.

Juergen Fitschen, the other co-chief executive, saw his compensation rise by broadly the same amount to 8 million.

Overall, the bank's total pay bill fell slightly to 9.9 billion euros from 10.2 billion in 2012.

Legal settlements helped push Deutsche deep into the red into the final quarter of last year and the bank said its litigation reserves declined to 1.8 billion euros at end-2013 following expenses incurred to settle a long-running lawsuit with the heirs of German media mogul Leo Kirch.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes)