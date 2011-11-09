FRANKFURT Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) raised its 2011 outlook after robust Asian demand helped it beat third-quarter expectations, marking a bright spot in an industry battered by soaring costs and a weakening global economy.

"We are less pessimistic now," Chief Executive Frank Appel told a news conference, adding there was no indication that Deutsche Post's business could face a slowdown.

"The past three years showed that what the majority expects never happens because everyone is prepared for it. We will not see what we saw in 2008, when there was massive overproduction."

Deutsche Post shares were up 3.9 percent at 11.11 euros by 1022 GMT (5:22 a.m. ET) on Wednesday.

Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said it expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to top 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) this year, in line with a 2.41 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

It previously said it expected to reach the upper end of its outlook range of 2.2-2.4 billion euros.

"The money is slowly starting to come in. Apparently the Asian business is starting to pay off," Ruland Research analyst Heino Ruland said.

Deutsche Post affirmed that it expected its EBIT to continue to rise in 2012 even if the uncertain economic climate persisted, sounding a much more positive note than its rivals.

Dutch rival TNT Express TNTE.AS last week flagged further cost cuts and said it would reduce its fleet on routes between Asia and Europe because of economic uncertainty.

U.S. rivals UPS (UPS.N) and FedEx (FDX.N) are navigating the slow-growing economy through increased pricing, technology improvements and quickly fine-tuning their capacity, adding seasonal workers when needed.

SILVER LINING

The World Trade Organization cut its forecast for growth of 2011 world trade to 5.8 percent in September, after a jump of 14.1 percent in 2010, citing turmoil in the global economy, and warned the final figure could be even lower.

But there are increasing signs that the outlook may not be as gloomy as expected. UPS said on Monday it would hire more seasonal workers during the holiday shipping season this year due to "solid" shopping activity and an increase in global volume.

Deutsche Post surprised with unexpectedly strong quarterly results, with third-quarter EBIT jumping 18.5 percent to 646 million euros, above consensus of 586 million.

Both its express delivery business and the supply chain division -- two of its four core businesses -- benefited from demand in Asia-Pacific, and finance chief Larry Rosen said he expected developing countries to continue bolstering growth.

" We still see good growth, especially in emerging countries of Asia, but also in Latin America and in the Middle East and in Africa, albeit at a slower pace than in 2012," he said.

Asia-Pacific contributed about 14 percent of group revenue in the quarter and was boosted by rising express delivery volumes, demand for supply chain services in China and a return to normal operations in Japan after this year's earthquake.

It also sent more express shipments with a guaranteed delivery time -- the most profitable category -- driven by demand in Asia, where it is the No.1 player in that business segment with a 36 percent market share.

Even in Europe, where the sovereign debt crisis has made prospects for the region uncertain, Deutsche Post's revenues rose by just over 3 percent, helped by German and Scandinavian demand for overland freight transportation and new supply chain business in Britain and eastern Europe.

Rosen said he saw slight economic growth in Europe in 2012 and did not expect a recession in the region.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Hakan Ersen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)