FRANKFURT Shares in Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE) nearly halved on Monday after Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said it cut business ties with the German telecom services provider and that it had filed criminal charges against the company.

Deutsche Telekom said it had "the serious suspicion" of commission fraud committed by Simply, a subsidiary of Drillisch, which sells pre-paid mobile phone contracts that run on Telekom's network.

"We will not tolerate fraud and act consistently against it," said Manfred Balz, Deutsche Telekom's head of Legal and Compliance.

The company said it found in August that Simply since February 2011 had activated "tens of thousands" of mobile phone accounts, without actually selling any contracts.

Drillisch said in a statement there was no legal basis for the complaint and denied the charges. It added its outlook for 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 52 million euros ($71.5 million) was unaffected.

Drillisch shares closed down 41 percent and they have dropped as much as 61 percent to their lowest level in more than two years. Shares in German telecoms and internet provider Freenet (FNTGn.DE), in which Drillisch holds a 22 percent stake, closed down 9.4 percent.

($1 = 0.727 Euros)

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)