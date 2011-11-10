FRANKFURT/ATHENS The euro zone crisis and government austerity measures ate into Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) business in Greece and other southern European countries in the third quarter.

"The overall economic situation in the Europe operating segment remains tense. In Greece and Romania in particular, we expect the economic situation to remain critical this year," the company said.

Greece and Romania are both under IMF-led austerity programs to shore up public finances, which has hurt consumer spending on telecommunications services.

Deutsche Telekom's biggest operation outside of Germany, its 40 percent stake in Greek telecom group OTE (OTEr.AT), suffered a 5 percent drop in sales and a 7.2 percent fall in adjusted operating profit, while net profit fell 17 percent. [ID:nLDE76D0J7]

Deutsche Telekom bought its first stake in the Greek operator in 2008, hoping to benefit from growth in southeastern Europe, but a year later was already forced to write down 1.8 billion euros on the investment.

British peer Vodafone (VOD.L) on Tuesday announced an impairment loss of 450 million pounds ($718 million) in relation to its Greek business, citing tough conditions.

Deutsche Telekom said it would review the value of OTE at the end of the current quarter, though it had so far not seen a reason for an impairment charge.

OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

Still, Deutsche Telekom said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations of around 14.9 billion euros ($20.2 billion) and free cash flow of at least 6.5 billion in 2011.

For its U.S. business, which it is selling to AT&T (T.N) for $39 billion, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of around $5.5 billion. Telekom expects the sale to close on schedule.

Deutsche Telekom shares were up 2.7 percent at 9.02 euros by 1020 GMT (5:20 a.m. ET), outpacing a 0.9 percent gain in Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI and a 0.5 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications .SXKP. OTE shares were up 4.1 percent.

"A solid set of figures. Greece saw no writedowns which might surprise, as well," said analyst Adrian Pehl at Equinet Bank.

Third-quarter EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding special items, fell 2.7 percent to 3.88 billion euros.

That result beat average expectations of 3.82 billion euros. Core profit at its European activities dropped 5.3 percent to 1.4 billion euros, while sales fell 6.1 percent to 3.9 billion, both slightly better than expected.

Cost cutting supported

Its German operations booked a 1.3 percent lower core profit, with cost cuts partially offsetting a 5 percent fall in revenues due to weaker handset sales and a reduction in mobile termination rates.