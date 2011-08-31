FRANKFURT Shares in Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) dropped 5 percent on Thursday and were the only decliner in a 3 percent stronger German blue chip index .GDAXI on news the U.S. justice department has filed to block the sale of its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T (T.N).

"There is talk the sale will be blocked by the justice department," a Frankfurt-based trader said.

At the same time AT&T shares dropped 3 percent in New York while competitor Sprint (S.N) gained 10 percent.

Deutsche Telekom was not available to comment.

