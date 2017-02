A view of the Devgen company headquarters in Ghent September 21, 2012. Syngenta, the world's No.1 agribusiness company, is buying Belgian seed firm Devgen for 403 million euros ($522 million), paying a hefty premium to boost its position in rice and close the gap on seed... REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS Shares in Belgian hybrid seed and crop protection company Devgen DEVG.BR rose as much as 68 percent on Friday after Syngenta SYNN.VX, the world's largest agribusiness company, bid 403 million euros ($522 million) for the group.

The shares peaked at 15.85 euros, their highest level since February 2008, and just below Syngenta's offer price of 16 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7721 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)