Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) on Wednesday reported a 1 percent decrease in quarterly profit, matching Wall Street expectations, as asset sales dented oil and gas production.
Devon has sold or agreed to sell $5 billion in assets including its Canadian natural gas operations so it can drill higher-return shale oil wells in fields in Texas and New Mexico.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company reported a second-quarter profit of $675 million, or $1.64 per share, compared with $683 million, or $1.68 per share in the year-ago period.
Excluding items related to asset sales and restructuring costs, Devon had a profit of $1.40 per share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.40 per share.
Oil and gas production averaged 667,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, down from 698,000 (boed) in the same quarter a year earlier. Divested assets averaged 47,000 boed, Devon said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.