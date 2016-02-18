A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford - RTX1RVI2

Devon Energy Corp's (DVN.N) upsized $1.5 billion public share offering - the latest in a series of stock sales by U.S. oil producers - shows that companies with high quality assets and low debt are still able to attract investors.

And for Devon itself, a successful sale is likely to mean that it keeps its investment grade rating, analysts said.

Devon's shares fell nearly 6 percent to $19.21 in morning trading on Thursday, a day after the company announced the stock sale. Devon said it would offer 69 million shares, upsized by 25 percent from the originally planned 55 million shares.

The offering, which was priced at a 7.8 percent discount to the stock's close on Wednesday, represents about 15 percent of the company's outstanding shares.

"There is an appetite out there for equity, it seems. Investors want to get involved in these deals, especially if you're a long-term investor this is not a bad time," said Gabriele Sorbara, an analyst at Topeka Capital Markets.

"But the market is not open to everyone," Sorbara said. "It is open to the higher-quality, maybe mid-tier companies," he said, adding that low debt was the key factor.

"If your leverage is sub-2 times debt-to-EBITDA, investors are buying your stock. If it's creeping up above 2 times, your stock is getting sold or getting shorted."

Devon's stock sale is the latest in a series of recent share sales by oil and gas producers, including Pioneer Natural Resources's (PXD.N) $1.4 billion sale and a $160 million offering by Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS.N).

Devon's stock sale, priced at $18.75 per share, will help the company raise nearly $1.49 billion, including an option for underwriters to buy an additional 10.3 million shares.

Oklahoma City-based Devon said it would use the proceeds to boost liquidity, pay down debt and fund its budget.

"Looking at the offer from a dispassionate perspective and assuming no change to their existing operating plan, near-term investor anxiety regarding Devon's ability to maintain their investment grade rating should be relieved," Simmons & Co analysts wrote in a note.

Devon's stock offering announcement on Wednesday came a day after the company said it would lay off 20 percent of its staff and slash its dividend and capital spending 75 percent.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)