For-profit education provider DeVry Inc (DV.N) posted quarterly results that missed market expectations, as new regulations and high unemployment hurt student enrollments, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-hours trading.

DeVry, which runs Keller Graduate School of Management, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Ross University and the Carrington Colleges Group, posted a decline in student enrollments for the second straight quarter.

The education industry has seen student sign-ups fall after new government regulations made admission standards stricter.

A diverse program offering had helped DeVry weather the new regulatory environment better and post stronger enrollment numbers than most of its peers.

But the total number of students at DeVry colleges slipped 1 percent in its latest reported quarter, spooking investors.

Devry's results are in stark contrast to market leader Apollo Group's APOL.O better-than-expected results.

Apollo was the first to start making changes to its enrollment practices and many expect it to be the first to turn the corner.

Colleges had seen high enrollments during the recession as people looked to gain educational qualifications to improve their job prospects.

However, an uncertain recovery is making students put off higher education decisions with no job opportunities in sight.

"The sentiment we are seeing from potential students is very risk averse, very cautious when it comes to spending or making the significant commitment of any kind," Chief Executive Daniel Hamburger said.

However, the company said enrollment growth would return to the historical mid-to-high single-digit range over the long term.

The company's first-quarter earnings of 83 cents a share missed analysts' estimates of 96 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company were down 8 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $46.08 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)