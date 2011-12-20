BRUSSELS Qatar's royal family and Luxembourg are to buy Dexia's (DEXI.BR) private banking arm Banque Internationale Luxembourg for 730 million euros ($950 million), as part of the Franco-Belgian group's bailout plan.

"Precision Capital, a Qatari investment group, will acquire 90 percent of the stake, the remaining 10 percent will be acquired by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg," Dexia said on Tuesday.

Luxembourg-based Precision Capital, owned by members of Qatar's al-Thani royal family, has previously invested in European banks, among them British lender Barclays (BARC.L) in an emergency fundraising three years ago.

In October, Morgan Stanley estimated the value of BIL at 1.0-1.7 billion euros.

BIL's stakes in Dexia Asset Management Luxembourg and RBC Dexia Investor Services will be sold separately. Its portfolio of legacy securities and stakes in Dexia LDG Banque and Parfipar will be transferred to Dexia.

Dexia was bailed out by Belgium, France and Luxembourg in October. Its shares were down 1.5 percent at 0.33 euro in early trade, underperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 banks index .SX7P. ($1 = 0.768 euro)

