PARIS French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) hopes to present a plan to set up a new body to finance France's local governments in partnership with the Banque Postale that could see it take over some of troubled Franco-Belgian lender Dexia's (DEXI.BR) assets, a source close to CDC said.

The plan will be presented as soon as possible and "definitely in the coming days," the source said on Tuesday.

The investment committee of CDC's supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday, but no official announcement is expected, another source close to the matter said.

