Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) hopes to present a plan to set up a new body to finance France's local governments in partnership with the Banque Postale that could see it take over some of troubled Franco-Belgian lender Dexia's (DEXI.BR) assets, a source close to CDC said.
The plan will be presented as soon as possible and "definitely in the coming days," the source said on Tuesday.
The investment committee of CDC's supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday, but no official announcement is expected, another source close to the matter said.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.