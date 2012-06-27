BRUSSELS Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia (DEXI.BR), which accepted a state-led break-up and the nationalization of its Belgian banking arm in October, said on Wednesday that three buyers remained for its asset management arm.

It also said that it accepted the resignation of its Chairman Jean-Luc Dehaene, with Karel De Boeck being appointed as his interim replacement.

Chief Executive Pierre Mariani also handed in his resignation, but the group asked him to remain in his position until the divestments of Dexia Asset Management and Turkish arm Denizbank (DENIZ.IS) were completed.

Private equity firm Permira PERM.UL is one of the parties interested in Dexia's $1 billion asset management arm, sources told Reuters in May.

