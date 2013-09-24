HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
NEW YORK After less than a week of negotiations, New York Life Investments announced Tuesday that it had agreed to purchase Dexia Asset Management for 380 million euro ($512 million).
Belgian financial group Dexia had been trying to sell the division, which has approximately $100 billion in assets under management, as part of a deal with European regulators in exchange for state aid it received in recent years. Its prior deal to sell the asset management arm to Hong Kong-based GCS Capital for 380 million euros fell through in July.
The purchase of the company, which is expected to close December 31, will bring New York Life Investment's total assets under management to more than $480 billion, the company said. New York Life Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Co.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
BRUSSELS An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.