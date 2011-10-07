A general view shows an office of Sberbank in Moscow February 25, 2010. Picture taken February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

PARIS Russian lender Sberbank SBER03.MM is considering making an offer for DenizBank, the Turkish unit of troubled Belgian-French financial group Dexia (DEXI.BR), Les Echos newspaper reported on Friday.

DenizBank has attracted interest from several possible buyers as Dexia reviews its options for potential asset sales, the newspaper said.

Sberbank, Russia's top lender, has started the process to mandate a bank to advise it on an offer for DenizBank, Les Echos added.

A Sberbank spokesman: "In its strategy to 2014, Sberbank has expressed an interest in the markets of central and eastern Europe." He declined to give further details.

(Writing by James Regan; Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Erica Billingham)