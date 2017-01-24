European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The Sterling Group, the private equity firm that is the majority owner of DexKo, has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to run an auction for the company, said the people who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.
The Sterling Group and DexKo did not respond to requests for comment, while JPMorgan declined to comment.
Based in Novi, Michigan, DexKo produces highly engineered trailer running gear and chassis assemblies. It has turnover of more than $1 billion, according to its website.
The Sterling Group formed DexKo at the end of 2015 by combining two companies, Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.