Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SYDNEY Blackstone (BX.N) has agreed to buy 69 warehouses in the United States valued at around A$800 million ($820.4 million) from Australia's Dexus Property Group (DXS.AX), Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing a person with knowledge of the deal.
The properties cover a total area of 16 million sq feet (1.5 million sq meters) and are located throughout the U.S. southern, mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, the report said.
Private equity firm Blackstone owns more than 45 million sq feet of industrial real estate through a Chicago-based company called IndCor Properties Inc, it said.
Dexus said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with an unnamed buyer for sale of the properties as it focuses on its properties in the U.S. west coast.
Dexus valued its U.S. industrial assets at $1.3 billion with properties in the centre and east coast of the United States making up 49 percent of the value, it said in its annual review in September.
A Dexus spokesman in Sydney said the company did not have any further comment beyond its statement.
($1 = 0.9752 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.