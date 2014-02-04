Feb 4 (peHUB) - Venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson has closed its early-stage focused Fund XI on $325 million after roughly two months in the market, the firm said on Tuesday.

The firm got a mix of existing and new investors into the fund, including new relationships with college endowments and a few chief executive officers and founders "in some of the biggest tech companies," according to managing director Josh Stein.

Stein declined to name the CEOs and founders.

The San Francisco Employees' Retirement System, an existing LP, committed $25 million to the fund last month.

Fund XI, which officially launched in late November, hasn't yet started investing, but could make its first investment in the next month, according to Stein.

The firm viewed the reception for Fund XI as a "vote of confidence," he said, especially as LPs had questions about the future make-up of the firm.

Firm founders Tim Draper and John Fisher will not be investment partners in Fund XI. However, both will serve on the management committee and remain significant investors in the funds, according to a blog post from the firm.

Draper is taking time to build up Draper University, which teaches entrepreneurship, while Fisher, who co-founded DFJ Growth in 2006, will be devoting his full attention to growth stage investments, the blog post said.

Other managing directors include Mark Bailey, Randy Glein, Steve Jurvetson, Barry Schuler, Andreas Stavropoulos and Stein, according to the firm's website.

Stein is on the board of data storage company Box, which is reportedly in registration for an initial public offering that is expected to reach at least $500 million.

In December, DFJ Growth and Capital Group's SMALLCAP World Fund led a $35 million Series D funding round in mobile app Foursquare.

(peHUB is a Thomson Reuters online news information service covering private equity)

(Reporting by peHUB Editor Chris Witkowsky; Editing by Ciara Linnane)