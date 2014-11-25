Years of intense exercise tied to dip in male libido
(Reuters Health) - - Men who routinely do unusually intense or long workouts may be less likely to have a normal libido than their peers who don’t work out so hard, a recent study suggests.
The European Commission has granted marketing approval to Eli Lilly and Co's injectable Trulicity treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.
The once-weekly drug belongs to a family of diabetes treatments called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which includes Novo Nordisk's widely used daily treatment Victoza. They act like GLP-1, a natural hormone, in prodding the body to release insulin when patients eat.
Trulicity (dulaglutide) can be taken any time of day, with or without meals, and either by itself or with other treatments for the most common form of diabetes, which is highly linked to obesity. It received U.S. marketing approval on Sept. 18.
Like other diabetes drugs, including insulin, Trulicity can cause hypoglycemia, a potentially dangerous decline in blood sugar that can cause fainting, nausea and other symptoms.
WASHINGTON Amgen Inc's Repatha drug cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, demonstrating a clinical benefit beyond its ability to slash "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, data from a huge study known as Fourier showed on Friday.
WASHINGTON Medtronic Plc's non-invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system proved as safe as traditional surgery in intermediate-risk patients in a two-year study presented on Friday, paving the way for its use in a wider patient population.