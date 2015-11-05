Deutsche Bank not thinking about mergers, has other things to do: CEO
BERLIN Deutsche Bank , which is in the midst of an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) capital increase, is currently not thinking about mergers, Chief Executive John Cryan said.
Diageo Plc (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits company, said on Thursday it had sold its wine interests in Argentina to Grupo Peñaflor for an undisclosed amount.
The sale includes the Navarro Correas and San Telmo wine brands along with production sites and vineyards, Diageo said.
Diageo, the maker of Smirnoff vodka, Guinness beer and Johnnie Walker whisky, said Peñaflor would also distribute its international spirits brands across the region.
Diageo said is expects to record an exceptional pretax loss of about 60 million pounds ($91.40 million) once the deal is completed, as expected, early next year.
The company's shares were marginally higher at 1904.5 pence in London at 1415 GMT.
($1 = 0.6565 pounds)
U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc is nearing a deal to acquire medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies business for close to $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.