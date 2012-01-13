Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal inquiry into Diamond Foods Inc's walnut payments, an action that could throw its pending purchase of Pringles from Procter & Gamble Co into doubt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter .

News of the Justice Department inquiry sent shares down more than 10 percent to $29.53 in after hours trading on Thursday.

Diamond DMND.O has been besieged with questions about whether it delayed payments to farmers to make its earnings for the fiscal year ended July 31 look better while it negotiated to buy Pringles from Procter & Gamble (PG.N).

The snack maker's accounting of payments to walnut growers is already the subject of an internal company investigation and a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prosecutors in the San Francisco U.S. Attorney's office are coordinating with the SEC, according to the Journal's report.

The seller of Emerald nuts, Kettle potato chips and Pop Secret popcorn had agreed to buy the Pringles snack food brand in April. The two companies have since delayed the $1.5 billion acquisition due to the accounting questions .

Diamond spokeswoman Lucy Neugart said the internal investigation is ongoing and that the audit committee anticipates completing it by the middle of February.

"It is not unusual for the SEC to coordinate with other agencies and to the extent other agencies request information, the company would cooperate fully," Neugart said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco declined to comment, and Procter & Gamble representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Diamond Foods shares have been on a roller coaster since accounting questions first surfaced last year. The stock further plummeted in November after one of its directors, Joseph Silveira, committed suicide.

The company has said rumors of a link between the probe and the suicide were "unfounded."

Last month, Diamond's shares rose briefly on an analyst report that the chances of a restatement were low. However, the stock fell again after the company announced that it would delay its quarterly report as it needed more time to finish its internal probe, and took another hit on the news of the SEC investigation.

On Wednesday, two top shareholders reported the sale of a majority of their holdings.

Another investor who declined to be identified told Reuters on Thursday that it is unclear how much the situation is escalated by prosecutors' involvement.

" The situation about how the SEC investigation was going to play out was hazy and this just adds to it," said the shareholder, who has also reduced his stake in recent months.

The Journal also reported on Thursday that at least two Diamond executives have retained their own lawyers.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore, Dan Levine in San Francisco and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Steve Orlofsky)