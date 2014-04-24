Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N) reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower utilization rates for its deepwater and ultra deepwater rigs.
The company, one of the world's top five offshore rig contractors, said net profit fell to $145.8 million, or $1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $176 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to $709.7 million.
The company said it would pay a special quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.