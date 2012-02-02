Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N), the fifth-largest offshore contract driller by market value, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on higher day rates for its deepwater rigs, and declared a special quarterly cash dividend.

Diamond, which is majority-owned by Loews Corp (L.N), said fourth-quarter net income fell to $188 million, or $1.36 per share, from $242 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $748 million.

The company said it would pay a special dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents. Both dividends are payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 13.

Noble Corp (NE.N), owner of the third-largest offshore fleet, reported a rise in quarterly profit last week, though the amount of fleet downtime remains a challenge for the company.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)