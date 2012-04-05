Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Sporting goods retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N) said it has agreed to make a 20 million pound ($31.75 million)investment in British sportswear retailer JJB Sports Plc JJB.L.
Dick's will purchase 18.75 million pounds ($29.76 million) in junior secured convertible notes and 1.25 million pounds ($1.98 million) in ordinary shares of JJB Sports, subject to approval of the Wigan, UK-based company's shareholders.
Pittsburgh-based Dick's has also received an option to buy an additional 20 million pounds in junior secured convertible notes of JJB in connection with a follow-on financing expected to take place in the first quarter of 2013.
Upon full conversion of the notes, Dick's, the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, would become a controlling shareholder of JJB.
Dick's will be entitled to nominate up to two non-executive directors to serve on the board of JJB, the company said in a statement.
Earlier this week, JJB said it was in talks with its bank and an unnamed "potential strategic partner" to raise financing.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.