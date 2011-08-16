Amazon shares dip as cloud revenue misses Street; analysts still upbeat
Amazon.com Inc's shares fell as much as 4.2 percent on Friday after the company missed Wall Street targets for its closely watched cloud computing business.
BANGALORE Dick's Sporting Goods Inc's (DKS.N) quarterly sales missed expectations and the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer's third-quarter outlook raised concerns over a slowdown in sales growth, sending its shares down 5 percent.
The company, which reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its earnings forecast for the year, traditionally gives conservative outlooks and has gone on a run of beating Wall Street earnings expectations for over two years.
"The outlook will likely be viewed as disappointing as the guidance raise doesn't fully pass through the second-quarter profit beat and same store sales guidance is below both prior guidance and current Street expectations," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Scott Hamann said in a note.
Dick's Sporting, which sells branded merchandise like athletic footwear, gear and apparel under brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armor, expects third-quarter profit of 24-26 cents a share, and same-store sales to increase 1-2 percent.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 28 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter sales rose 7 percent to $1.3 billion, but missed market estimates of $1.32 billion, as wet weather kept shoppers in April. Same-store sales rose 2.5 percent, also falling short of most analysts' estimates.
The Pittsburgh-based company's shares were down 4 percent at $31.56 on Tuesday morning. They touched a low of $31.15 earlier in the session on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Viraj Nair)
Amazon.com Inc's shares fell as much as 4.2 percent on Friday after the company missed Wall Street targets for its closely watched cloud computing business.
TOKYO Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd on Friday said it would need to rethink its operations in Mexico if the United States, its biggest market, raised tariffs on imports from the country as proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.