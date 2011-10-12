LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) Isn't it romantic?

Fox has slated "Die Hard 5" -- now titled "A Good Day to Die Hard" -- for a Valentine's Day 2013 release.

It'll be the first "Die Hard" film to arrive in the winter.

"Die Hard," the 1988 action thriller that propelled Bruce Willis to movie stardom, came out on July 15. "Die Hard 2: Die Harder" was released July 6 two years later. "Die Hard: With a Vengeance" followed on May 19, five years later, and "Live Free Or Die Hard" was released June 27, 2007.

The latest installment will once again star Willis as John McClane, an iron-tough New York cop. He already has saved hostages from a Los Angeles office building, battled mercenaries who threaten to crash an airplane, taken on Internet terrorists and gone up against a bomber. This time, he'll be in Russia.

John Moore ("Max Payne," "Behind Enemy Lines") is directing. Alex Young is producing.

The four previous "Die Hard" movies have grossed a total of about 530 million worldwide.

Deadline first reported the news.