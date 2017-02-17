European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd (MDA.TO) is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI.N) for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
Financial conditions of the deal couldn't be learned and it is also possible that talks might fall apart before a decision is reached, the Dow Jones report said.
Shares of satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe were up 20 percent at a near three-year high of $35.90. The company has a market value of about $1.84 billion.
DigitalGlobe's services are used by companies such Facebook Inc (FB.O), Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and U.S. defense contractor Harris Corp (HRS.N).
MacDonald Dettwiler's shares were down 1.5 percent at C$72.31 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.