Angelina Jolie says 'we'll always be a family' despite divorce
LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday she hoped her family would be stronger after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but that the actress still thinks of him as a wonderful father.
Phyllis Diller, a former housewife whose raucous jokes about her life and looks swept her to fame and made her among America's pioneering female stand-up comediennes, died on Monday, age 95.
She was known for her flamboyant style and self-deprecating humor. Here are some examples of Diller's jokes.
* "I love to go to the doctor. Where else would a man look at me and say, 'Take off your clothes?'"
* "You know you're old when someone compliments you on your alligator shoes and you're barefoot."
* "You know you're getting old when your blood type's been discontinued."
* "I've been asked to say a couple of words about my husband, Fang. How about 'short' and 'cheap?'"
* "I realized on our first wedding anniversary that our marriage was in trouble. Fang gave me luggage. It was packed. My mother damn near suffocated."
* "Housework can't kill you but why take a chance?"
* "Whatever you may look like, marry a man your own age - as your beauty fades, so will his eyesight."
* "Be nice to your children, for they will choose your rest home."
Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt were ranked as the top three U.S. presidents in history respectively while Barack Obama entered the rankings in the 12th spot, based on a survey of historians released on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Former teen idol David Cassidy said on Monday he was suffering from dementia, a day after weekend performances in California in which he forgot his words and appeared to fall off stage raised concern about his health.