Dippin' Dots Inc, the maker of the frozen treat popular with kids, has filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Western Kentucky.

The company, which uses liquid nitrogen to flash freeze ice cream and yogurt into tiny balls, said in papers filed on Thursday that it hopes to reorganize and emerge from bankruptcy.

But the company has asked the court to force its biggest creditor to hand over cash currently held as collateral on a loan. Without the cash infusion, Dippin' Dots said it would not be able to stay in business.

Dippin' Dots, which marketed its product as "the ice cream of the future," was founded in 1988 by Curt Jones, a microbiologist who used his background in cryogenic technology to invent the frozen confection, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune)