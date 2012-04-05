DirecTV has settled its dispute with Tribune Broadcasting Co and agreed to a five-year retransmission deal for all 23 of Tribune's local stations and WGN America, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tribune said their locals signals and those of WGN America were restored to DirecTV customers on Wednesday.

More than 5 million DirecTV customers in 19 cities were cut off from Tribune's stations on Saturday after the two companies failed to reach an agreement over carrier fees.

On Monday, DirecTV filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission saying Tribune had reneged on an agreement in principle that was reached after months of negotiations.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)