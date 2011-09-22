Discover Financial Services (DFS.N) reported higher quarterly profit, topping analysts' estimates, on increased credit card spending by customers and lower costs for bad loans.

Net income rose to $649 million in the third quarter ended August 31, from $261 million a year earlier, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based credit card company said on Thursday.

Earnings per share were $1.18, beating analysts' average estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We achieved record results again this quarter as a result of further improvements in credit performance and record sales volume," Chairman and Chief Executive David Nelms said in the announcement.

The delinquency rate for credit card loans over 30 days past due fell to a new low for the company of 2.43 percent, down from 2.79 percent in the second quarter and 4.39 percent a year earlier.

With the improvement in delinquencies, the company's expenses for loan losses fell to $100 million, down 86 percent from $713 million a year earlier.

Discover reduced its reserve for credit losses by $359 million in the latest quarter, compared with $187 million a year earlier.

Sales on Discover credit cards increased 9 percent from a year earlier to $26.3 billion and were up from $24.8 billion in the second quarter.

The company said it bought back 8.4 million of its shares in the third quarter for $198 million.

Through Wednesday, the company's shares were up more than 36 percent this year.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)