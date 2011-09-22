Discover Financial Services (DFS.N) reported higher quarterly profit, topping analysts' estimates, on increased credit card spending by customers and lower costs for bad loans.

Net income rose to $649 million in the third quarter that ended August 31, from $261 million a year earlier, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based credit card company said on Thursday.

Earnings per share were $1.18, beating analysts' average estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Discover stock slipped nine cents to close at $25.25 on a day when many financial stocks were down sharply.

"We achieved record results again this quarter as a result of further improvements in credit performance and record sales volume," Chairman and Chief Executive David Nelms said in the announcement.

The delinquency rate for credit card loans over 30 days past due fell to a new low for the company of 2.43 percent, down from 2.79 percent in the second quarter and 4.39 percent a year earlier.

With the improvement in delinquencies, the company's expenses for loan losses fell to $100 million, down 86 percent from $713 million a year earlier.

Discover reduced its reserve for credit losses by $359 million in the latest quarter, compared with $187 million a year earlier.

But the boosts from reserve releases are going to fade, executives cautioned after the announcement.

"We believe we have reached the end of the really large reserve releases like the one we had this quarter and the last few quarters," Nelms said in an interview.

Nelms said that delinquency rates are unlikely to fall much further from their current record lows and that the company will have to make new provisions for losses as its makes new loans.

As a result, Discover will probably start building its loss reserves again in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Mark Graf said on a conference call with analysts.

The shift could be a bad, but inevitable, sign for future earnings reports from banks in general. Bank profits have been lifted for several quarters by reserve releases, which essentially reversed what proved to be excess expenses recorded for bad loans during the recession.

Nelms told Reuters the timing for the end of releases at other lenders will likely vary because of their different mixes of loans. Discover lends mostly on credit cards.

The trailing off of the accounting lift will put more pressure on financial firms to increase their businesses profitably, which is what Discover did in the third quarter. Sales on its credit cards increased 9 percent from a year earlier to $26.3 billion and were up from $24.8 billion in the second quarter.

The company said card volume rose because increased spending by new and existing customers and higher gas prices.

Interest yield on card accounts slipped 0.4 percentage points from a year earlier to 12.46 percent because of new restrictions from federal CARD Act, an increase in promotional rates and the fact that more customers are paying their balances in full.

Graf said the company's profits from interest will benefit from a "tailwind" of lower funding costs in 2012 as it replaces deposits taken two or three years ago with new deposits at lower current rates.

Discover said it bought back 8.4 million of its shares, or 1.5 percent, in the third quarter for $198 million.

Through Wednesday, the company's shares were up more than 36 percent this year.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace and Gunna Dickson)