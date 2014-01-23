Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services (DFS.N) reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as more consumers used cards to make payments.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $588 million, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter ended December 31, from $530 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue net of interest expense rose 6 percent to $2.13 billion.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)